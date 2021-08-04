Lack of internet service means remote learning is impossible for some students

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – With a new COVID-19 variant, some parents are considering an online option for students this school year.

But according to broadbandsearch.net, nearly 36% of West Virginians are without internet service.

So, for them, remote learning from home is not an option.

“For students that want to be virtual they have to have sufficient internet at home,” says Angie Urling the Curriculum and Assessment Director for Lincoln County.

Urling says Lincoln county is hoping to eventually receive funding so students can utilize hotspots that would be placed throughout the county.

For now, however, the county can’t afford the hotspots so for some in-person learning is the only option.

One alternate option some of the other counties recommend is students utilize the resources at their local library.

“We do loan hotspots. There’s one available at every library in Cabell County. But they can also come to the library and use the internet here,” says Judy Rule the Director for the Cabell County Public Library.

She says with the available resources they’re prepared for the influx of students they expect to see in the coming months.

