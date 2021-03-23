Lawmakers introducing bill to help program make higher ed more accessible

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – A bipartisan group of lawmakers is working to introduce a bill to strengthen federal TRIO Programs. U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) says the Educational Opportunity would improve the programs’ outreach to underserved youth.

Capito says across the country, TRIO programs have helped ensure first-generation, low-income and underserved students have equal access to college education as well as needed support to prepare for, succeed in and graduate from higher education. According to the senator, the bill would reauthorize the program to eliminate several unnecessary requirements and institute reforms that make it easier for educational institutions to reach students who would benefit from TRIO programs.

“TRIO programs are critically important when it comes to giving students in West Virginia and across the country opportunities to pursue higher education,” Capito said. “Not only do these programs help hardworking young men and women receive a high-quality education, but they also give them a chance to build a lifetime of success and achievement. I’m proud to reintroduce this bill, which will ensure that future students are able to access the opportunities provided by TRIO and improve the programs so others can achieve their goals.”

Capito’s office says U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) authored the bill which reauthorizes funds for the TRIO Programs through 2027 and establishes more reasonable guidelines for notice of pending grant competitions.

The senators say the bill would require the Department of Education to increase its notification period for grant competitions from 45 days to 90 days to ensure all students have the opportunity to submit successful applications.

The bill would also remove administrative burdens, the senators said. First, it would make the application process easier by directing applications denied in error to be funded from funds reserved for administrative purposes. It would also help determine income eligibility by allowing TRIO program administrators to work with financial aid offices at colleges to more easily identify potential participants through their Pell Grant eligibility.

According to Capito’s office the bill would also institute “commonsense guidelines” for TRIO applications by making a newly implemented policy permanent as well as institute a straightforward appeals process for minor errors. The senators say, in 2017, the Department of Education allegedly attempted to reject “dozens” of TRIO applications for “arbitrary, non-substantive formatting criteria such as font size and line spacing.

The bill would also update eligibility into TRIO Programs to reflect the most recent FAFSA requirements and require virtual training to reach more applicants and give better flexibility for programs serving non-traditional students.

Capito says the bill would also increase student stipends, which have not been updated since 1980.

According to the senator’s office, through the bill, TRIO’s Talent Search and Educational Opportunity Centers programs would have the ability to serve all students at high schools and middle schools where more than 40% of attendees receive free or reduced-price lunch.