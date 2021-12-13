All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Lincoln County gets $25 million to build new Duval area school

Education

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Money is coming to help build a new Duval area pre-K through eighth-grade school.

The Lincoln County Board of Education was awarded $25 million on Monday from the West Virginia School Building Authority. The county will kick in three million dollars.

13 News told you earlier this year that the main part of the school building was not structurally sound, and it was condemned. Some students had to be moved to other locations. The pre-K and kindergarten students are in portable classrooms on the campus.

The new school will be built right behind the current school.

When the new school is built, students from Midway Elementary will attend class there as well.

