Lincoln County High School closed for rest of the week due to COVID-19

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Lincoln County High School will remain closed for the rest of the week due to two positive COVID-19 cases.

According to Lincoln County Board of Education officials, LCHS will remain in remote learning through at least Friday, Oct. 2nd and school activities will continue to be postponed until further notice.

At this time, officials say they are continuing to work with the Lincoln County Health Department and to ensure the safety of staff and students.

Lincoln County School officials also say all other Lincoln County schools will remain open.

Officials say there will be a free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing event at LCHS for Staff, students and their household members on Wednesday, September 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For updated school information, please visit their website.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.