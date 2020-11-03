Lincoln County High School moves to remote learning due to positive COVID-19 test

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Lincoln County High School will be doing remote learning due after members of the staff have tested positive for COVID-19 until Friday, Nov. 6.

Lincoln County Schools say the LCS Health Services department and the Lincoln County Health Department have completed contact tracing, which resulted in a number of faculty members require to quarantine. The number of LCHS staff members who are quarantined is unspecified at this time.

County health officials have labeled these cases as “first line exposures”.

LCS says faculty who have not been asked to quarantine are to report to school.

According to the County Alert System on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ website, Lincoln County is in gold on today’s account. On Saturday, Oct. 31’s School Alert System map, Lincoln County is in yellow.

