Lincoln County Schools to use app to report bullying, drugs, threats, etc.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Lincoln County Schools announced on Friday that they will start using a new app to report school-related issues.

The school district says the STOPit app can be used to report bullying, harassment, drugs, alcohol, vaping, threats, weapons, suicidal ideations, self-injurious behaviors, vandalism and anything else that students, parents and staff want to report.

Lincoln County Schools say that the app is already on staff and student iPads, and it can be downloaded for free from iTunes or Google Play.