All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Lincoln County Schools to use app to report bullying, drugs, threats, etc.

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Lincoln County Schools announced on Friday that they will start using a new app to report school-related issues.

The school district says the STOPit app can be used to report bullying, harassment, drugs, alcohol, vaping, threats, weapons, suicidal ideations, self-injurious behaviors, vandalism and anything else that students, parents and staff want to report.

Lincoln County Schools say that the app is already on staff and student iPads, and it can be downloaded for free from iTunes or Google Play.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS