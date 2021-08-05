List of Cabell County School open house events

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The first day of school for Cabell County kindergarteners through twelfth graders is Wednesday, August 18, and below is a schedule of each school’s open house events.
ELEMENTARY
- Altizer – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
- Central City – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
- Cox Landing – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
- Culloden – Tuesday, August 17 4:00 to 6:00 PM
- Davis Creek – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
- Explorer Academy – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
- Guyandotte – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
- Highlawn – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
- Hite-Saunders – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
- Martha – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
- Meadows – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
- Milton – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
- Nichols – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
- Ona – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
- Salt Rock – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
- Southside – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
- Spring Hill – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
- Village of Barboursville – Monday, August 16, 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Barboursville Park
MIDDLE
- Barboursville Middle School – Monday, August 16, 6:00 to 8:00 PM
- Huntington East – Monday, August 16, 6:00 to 8:00 PM
- Huntington Middle School – Monday, August 16, 6:00 to 8:00 PM
- Milton Middle School – Monday, August 16, 6:00 to 8:00 PM
- Crossroads Academy – Monday, August 16, 3:00 to 5:00 PM
HIGH SCHOOL
Cabell Midland High – Thursday, August 12, 5:00 to 7:00 PM
- Student schedules will be ready to pick from 5:00 to 5:30 PM
- Welcome from Cabell Midland Administration in the gymnasium beginning at 5:30 PM
Huntington High – Thursday, August 12, 6:00 to 8:00 PM
- Doors will open at 5:30 PM
- Orientation – Gym Concourse 6:00 PM
Cabell County Career Technology Center
- Orientation – Thursday, August 12, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
