List of Cabell County School open house events

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The first day of school for Cabell County kindergarteners through twelfth graders is Wednesday, August 18, and below is a schedule of each school’s open house events.

ELEMENTARY

  • Altizer – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
  • Central City – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
  • Cox Landing – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
  • Culloden – Tuesday, August 17 4:00 to 6:00 PM
  • Davis Creek – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
  • Explorer Academy – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
  • Guyandotte – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
  • Highlawn – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
  • Hite-Saunders – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
  • Martha – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
  • Meadows – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
  • Milton – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
  • Nichols – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
  • Ona – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
  • Salt Rock – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
  • Southside – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
  • Spring Hill – Tuesday, August 17, 4:00 to 6:00 PM
  • Village of Barboursville – Monday, August 16, 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Barboursville Park

MIDDLE

  • Barboursville Middle School – Monday, August 16, 6:00 to 8:00 PM 
  • Huntington East – Monday, August 16, 6:00 to 8:00 PM
  • Huntington Middle School – Monday, August 16, 6:00 to 8:00 PM
  • Milton Middle School – Monday, August 16, 6:00 to 8:00 PM
  • Crossroads Academy – Monday, August 16, 3:00 to 5:00 PM

HIGH SCHOOL

Cabell Midland High – Thursday, August 12, 5:00 to 7:00 PM 

  • Student schedules will be ready to pick from 5:00 to 5:30 PM
  • Welcome from Cabell Midland Administration in the gymnasium beginning at 5:30 PM  

Huntington High – Thursday, August 12, 6:00 to 8:00 PM

  • Doors will open at 5:30 PM
  • Orientation – Gym Concourse 6:00 PM 

Cabell County Career Technology Center

  • Orientation – Thursday, August 12, 4:00 to 6:00 PM

