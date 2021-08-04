Local school district pushes for vaccinations to ensure a safe school year

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County Schools is partnering with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department for immunization clinics so kids can get their routine vaccinations.

“We’re trying to get a jump on the parents getting ready for school not just with supplies, but with those booster shots,” said Huntington East Middle School Principal, De Perry. “They have to have those booster shots before they can enroll in school, and that’s important.”

COVID-19 vaccines are also available for students 12-years and older with parent consent.

“We want students in person as much as possible,” said public information officer with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Hannah Petracca. “It’s important for their development and the COVID-19 vaccine makes it safer for them to do that.”

With COVID numbers rising, the health department and schools are pushing for vaccinations.

“Right now it’s to the point where its going to be life or death situation,” said Perry. “It’s getting kind of scary and we don’t want a shutdown. Last year was horrible. We flip-flopped and schedules would change, kids were virtual. We didn’t know what was going on.”

The school said students and parents want a normal in-person school year and to do that the students need to be protected.

“We need that extra protection and these kids need to be protected,” said Perry. “They want to see normalcy and I think that’s the only way it’s going to happen is if they can get that COVID shot. That’s when they are going to get normalcy.”

Some parents are concerned as kids are headed back to school with the Delta variant on the rise.

“I’m a little nervous because last year he had to quarantine several times,” said parent, Amanda Efkew. I’m a little bit nervous about how it’s going to be for him, but it’s what we are unfortunately getting used to.”

Cabell County Schools will continue to hold more clinics and those dates and times can be found here.

