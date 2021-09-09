Logan County School Board votes to mandate masks

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County School Board voted unanimously (5-0) to adopt an indoor mask mandate in accordance with recommendations from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

If the county is designated red, orange or gold on the DHHR’s county alert map, masks will be required to be worn by students and staff indoors.

DHHR County Alert Map on 9/9/21

If Logan County is yellow or green on the DHHR’s county alert map, masks will be optional but recommended.

