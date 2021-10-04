Marmet Elementary School goes virtual during COVID outbreak

MARMET, WV (WOWK) – We know COVID-19 cases can shut down entire schools. Marmet Elementary School in Kanawha County switched to virtual learning Friday, due to an outbreak.

“It’s going to be hard. It’s terrible. I think because you want the parents out there working for their children, but how are they going to do it if you send the children home,” said Judith Hogsten and Debra King, a grandmother and mother.

“We are completely in person. We do have a few that have chosen the virtual program, but that’s a very limited number of students and that program is full right now, so a majority of our students are here in person. We are situation normal,” said Principal Cindy Schilling, Marmet Elementary School.

One grandparent we spoke with says it’s important their student continues in-person learning, but they want them to do so safely.

“Virtual learning is not a priority for me anyway, but if it’s needed, it’s needed. It’s better than nothing, but certainly in school, learning is the best,” said Mary Downey, a grandmother.

According to school principal, Cindy Schilling, Marmet Elementary School is not offering anymore long-term virtual learning, but during this closure, all students will receive online instruction.

