Marshal University will operate on delay Friday

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Marshall University says it will operate on a Delay Code B on Friday due to inclement weather conditions.

In a Facebook post, the university said that in-person and hybrid classes that normally meet before 10:00 a.m. will not be held.

Classes that begin at 10:00 a.m. or later will begin on time unless students are contacted by the professor with other instructions.

Online classes will continue as normal.

University offices will also operate on a delay and open at 10:00 a.m.

This announcement applies to all campuses and centers.

