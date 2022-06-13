HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Historic Glenwood Foundation now has a new president.

Dr. Luke Eric Lassiter, director of Marshall’s graduate humanities program, was named to the position at a reception on June 8. Lassiter has also previously served on the foundation’s board and worked closely with the foundation as a professor of humanities and anthropology on several educational collaborations.

The foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and the interpretation of Glenwood in Charleston West Virginia. Glenwood is a National Register of Historic Places property, according to the foundation. They say their goal is to preserve, collect, facilitate and sponsor research related to the property and to promote local and regional history around the Charleston area. The foundation says the property also gives the public a look into the lives of the families who occupied the estate since it was created in 1852.

“I am honored that the board would entrust me with this responsibility,” Lassiter said. “Over the past decade, I’ve had the great pleasure of learning from an accomplished and dedicated group of community leaders, and I look forward to our continued work together.”

Lassiter will take over the position from outgoing president Pamela Tarr of Jackson Kelly PLLC.

“The Glenwood Foundation is fortunate in having Dr. Eric Lassiter as a board member and now assuming the responsibility as board president,” Tarr said. “We believe Dr. Lassiter brings a unique set of skills and insights to the mission of this foundation. His dedication to scholarship and bringing students to a hands-on learning experience with a historic property and hundreds of historic documents holds great promise for the Glenwood mission and the educational experience of those students involved.”

The Historic Glenwood facility serves as a site for academic-based research involving multiple entities including Marshall and West Virginia State University, the foundation says. Faculty from the two institutions supervise the review and cataloging of thousands of documents regarding Glenwood residents and other citizens from around the Kanawha Valley.

