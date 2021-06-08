Marshall provost steps down to take position as president of Lamar University

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Dr. Jaime R. Taylor, Marshall University’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, will step down next month to become president at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas.

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert made the announcement Tuesday, June 8.

Taylor first came to Marshall back in July 2018. He previously served at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee as interim provost for two years and as the dean of the College of Science and Mathematics for eight years, among other academic posts at that school.

“Lamar University has identified an outstanding incoming president in Dr. Jaime Taylor,” Gilbert said. “Provost Taylor’s work at Marshall has been exceptional, and we have made great progress as a university with him at the helm of academic affairs. Jaime has been a great colleague to me, and I will miss him, as will many others at the university. I will be working quickly to name an interim provost in the next couple of weeks to ensure a seamless transition.”

While at Marshall, Taylor has instituted a series of initiatives that led to an all-time high freshman retention rate. When the university announced this news last month, Taylor said a new relationship and communication approach contributed to much of the success.

“In the last three years, we have really focused on smart, but efficient strategies to improve student success,” Taylor said. “Our signature student success program matches every incoming freshman or undergraduate transfer student with a peer mentor who checks in weekly, answering questions and inspiring our new students with tips and strategies.”

The university says Taylor also facilitated the creation of high-demand academic programs like aviation and the doctorate in business administration (D.B.A.) and supported institutional growth in research that led Marshall University to receive R2 status from the Carnegie Classifications.

“I cannot thank President Gilbert enough for the opportunity he gave me to be a part of his leadership team,” Taylor said. “The work being done at Marshall University is second to none, and the experience I have gained has been crucial in preparing me for this presidency. Moreover, if someone had told me that we would accomplish what we have over the past three years, especially during a pandemic and in the face of significant budget cuts, I would have said it was impossible. But our progress is a testament to the creative problem-solving of our faculty and staff. The people of Marshall inspire me.”

Taylor thanked the Marshall University family and Huntington community for welcoming his family to the region.

“Marshall University will forever be a part of who I am.” Dr. Jaime R. Taylor, Marshall University’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs

Taylor’s last day at Marshall is July 9.