Marshall to pause Greek life due to COVID-19 outbreak

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to a release from the school, Marshall University will pause all Greek activity for 10 days due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Greek student organizations.

University officials say that this decision was made out of an abundance of caution to protect both the Marshall student body and also the population of Huntington as a whole.

Contact tracing is said to be currently underway. Any Greek members who are not vaccinated and were exposed to a positive case will be quarantined for 10 days. Up-to-date information about COVID-19 at Marshall can be found here.

“In addition to the quarantines and isolation of positives, we will be testing everyone who was exposed,” Smith said. “Additionally, we will be testing all members regardless of vaccine status each week for the next three weeks. Overall, our students have done a wonderful job keeping healthy and safe this semester; it’s unfortunate, but this decision is in the best interest of our community.”

Over 80% of the Marshall campus is vaccinated.