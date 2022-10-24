HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall University hosted a ribbon cutting on Monday for their newly expanded West Virginia State Police digital forensics lab.

Officials say this was made possible through Operation Underground Railroad, which brings operatives together with law enforcement to rescue victims of sex trafficking.

The new additions will not only enhance opportunities for students with hands-on experience but will also benefit their investigative work and training.

“Marshall students, today, in partnership with West Virginia State Police have helped rescue 40 children and help arrest suspected human traffickers. 11 in total so far,” said Marshall University President Brad Smith.

Marshall University interns will work with WVSP analysts with time-sensitive research so the expansion will have a big hand in investigations.

The lab is located at the Marshall University Forensic Science Center’s annex.