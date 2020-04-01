Marshall University offers Credit/No Credit grading option for spring semester

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University announced changes to its spring semester’s grading system due to the “emerging hardships associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Undergraduate students will be able to select to receive Credit/No Credit grades as an alternative to the traditional A-F grading system. University officials say this option will be available for this semester only.

Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Jaime R. Taylor says students who select the CR/NC option will be required to participate in all course activities and assessments through the end of the semester. To earn CR for a course, students must receive a final letter grade of A, B or C. Students who receive a D or F will receive NC for the course.

“We hope this change to our grading policy provides the flexibility students need to feel more comfortable proceeding with their education during this particularly challenging time,” he says.

Students must opt into CR/NC grading by Friday, April 24, and may do so on a course-by-course basis.

Only CR grades count as credit toward graduation, and CR/NC grades will not affect students’ term or cumulative grade point average either positively or negatively.

Graduate students are not eligible for the CR/NC grading option.

Taylor said students should speak with their academic advisors before choosing the CR/NC option. Different programs may have different accrediting requirements. Students also may need letter grades in certain prerequisite courses to meet admission requirements for professional graduate programs, he says.

