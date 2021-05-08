Countdown to Tax Day
Marshall University sees high freshman retention rate

Education

by: The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — Officials with Marshall University say the school’s freshman retention rate is at an all-time high.

News outlets reported on Friday that 78% of the full-time freshman who enrolled in the fall of 2019 returned for the fall of 2020. That’s 5% higher than the previous year.

Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Jaime Taylor says the school has never reported such a big increase in a single year.

Officials credit the high retention rate to several efforts, including a peer mentoring program that matches incoming freshman students with a peer mentor to help give tips and answer questions.

