Marshall University Winter Commencement goes virtual

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University’s Winter Commencement ceremony will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Marshall University officials say there will be two ceremonies, one at 9 a.m. and the other at noon, on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The ceremonies will recognize the university’s graduates from Spring 2020 and from Summer 2020 and Winter 2020.

According to Marshall University officials, the 9 a.m. ceremony will recognize Spring 2020 graduates and the noon ceremony will recognize Summer 2020 and Winter 2020 graduates. Both events will be live-streamed on the university’s website.

The university will recognize Robert “Bob” Simpson, former interim dean of the Lewis College of Business, with an honorary degree during the first ceremony, and during the second ceremony, a posthumous honorary degree will be awarded in honor of jazz great Ellis Marsalis. Marsalis passed in April but was to have been honored at Marshall’s May commencement, which was canceled because of COVID-19.

Students who will be participating in the December commencement ceremony can find the information they need here.

