Mason County Schools to require masks starting Sept. 7

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—On Thursday, the Mason County Board of Education voted to require face coverings for all students and employees starting Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Masks will be required indoors and on school buses.

As of Thursday, Mason County Schools had 81 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff, and 552 people had to quarantine.

The board says that they will monitor the numbers and lift the mask order as soon as it is safe to do so.

The schools say they’re working closely with the Mason County Health Department to monitor the COVID-19 presence in schools and the community. They are encouraging families to keep children home when they are sick, frequently wash hands and consider whether vaccination is a viable option.

The Mason County Health Department recommends that all eligible people get vaccinated against COVID-19.