Mingo in red, five other counties in orange on WVDE School Alert System

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Education reports one county in red, five counties in orange, 10 counties in gold, 16 counties in yellow, and 23 counties in green.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Mingo County is the only county in red. On the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System, Mingo County has been in red since Wednesday, Oct. 28. Counties in orange include Berkeley, Morgan, Upshur, Wayne, and Wyoming.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education, counties in red and orange must move to remote learning and no extracurricular competitions or practices are permitted.

West Virginia counties in gold on the School Alert map include Braxton, Clay, Jackson, Jefferson, Logan, Marshall, Monroe, Putnam, Tyler, and Wood.

Counties in yellow are Barbour, Boone, Cabell, Hampshire, Lincoln, Mercer, Mineral, Ohio, Pleasants, Raleigh, Ritchie, Roane, Summers, Webster, Wetzel and Wirt.

Kanawha county has moved back to green for the second time after being in yellow for a week on the map. Other counties in green include Brooke, Calhoun, Doddridge, Fayette, Gilmer, Grant, Greenbrier, Hancock, Hardy, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Mason, McDowell, Monongalia, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Preston, Randolph, Taylor and Tucker counties.

