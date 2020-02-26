New videos help train Ohio schools to use threat assessment

Breaking News
Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio is sharing free video training to help more school districts use threat assessment strategies to identify concerning behavior and prevent targeted violence.

The online videos released Wednesday discuss how to create and use threat assessment teams.

Attorney General Dave Yost says the three-hour curriculum provides useful information not just for educators and law enforcement but also for parents and students.

The chief of the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center says a multidisciplinary approach involving counselors, teachers, administrators and officers is the most comprehensive way to identify students in distress and intervene before they resort to violence.

