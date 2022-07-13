CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) has unanimously elected a new Board President.

They say board member L. Paul Hardesty, of Logan County, is the new Board President. The press release says Hardesty has 30 years of public service.

Previously, Hardesty served on the Logan County Board of Education and was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to the seventh district of the West Virginia Senate. The press release says he began work at the Board in Dec. 2021.

Along with Hardesty being named President, board member Nancy White was elected Vice President.