Nicholas County High School sports cancelled until Oct. 15

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – According to the Nicholas County Board of Education Facebook Page, all Nicholas County High School sports are cancelled until October 15.

Nicholas High School and the Nicholas County Career and Technical Center will be closed and will move to remote learning until October 15, 2020, because of a positive COVID case. Nicholas County High School students and staff and Richwood High School students who need quarantine will be notified tonight.

PM nursing students from Nicholas County High School and Richwood High School who attended the Career Center on September 28 will also need to quarantine.

Nicholas County High School, Glade Creek Elementary, and Summersville Middle School students who rode bus 129 at anytime on September 28 are being asked to quarantine.

Only students and staff who had close contact with the infected person are required quarantine. NCHS and the Career Center are being closed as a precaution and for deep cleaning.

