ATHENS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio University is updating it’s COVID-19 policies following the CDC’s new guidance issued on Friday.

The university says based on the CDC’s new guidance, the metrics for OU’s communities indicate the institution is “in a position to relax certain prevention protocols” on most of the campuses.

University officials say, effective immediately, masks will no longer be required in most non-classroom public areas on OU campuses that are located in counties that have a low or medium COVID-19 community level. However masks are still required in public spaces where community COVID-19 levels are high and in classrooms, laboratories, studios, clinical settings, campus transportation, and the OU Child Development Center regardless of the COVID-19 community levels.

According to the university, some individual campus events may also have additional masking requirements based on policies in place with participating organizations or contracted performers.

The CDC’s COVID-19 community levels of low, medium or high are determined through the community’s hospitalization rates, the strain on local health systems and the local case rates. Officials with OU say the COVID-19 cases at the university have continued to trend down since Jan. 5, when the university reached a peak of 340 active positive cases. As of Friday, Feb. 25, that number had dropped to only three active positive cases.

“The sustained downward trend in COVID-19 transmission on OHIO campuses, paired with this new CDC guidance and OHIO’s strong COVID-19 vaccination rate, gives us the confidence to relax face covering requirements on OHIO campuses,” university officials said in a press release.

At this time, university officials say most OU campuses are in counties that currently have low to medium COVID-19 community levels. The only two campuses in counties that still have a high level are the Chillicothe and Southern campuses. At these two campuses, masks are still required in all indoor public spaces. The university also says for the students, faculty and staff on the Cleveland campus, the Cleveland Clinic does still require masking in public places.

According to the university, the CDC is advising those with certain medical conditions or those who live with someone at risk for severe illness consult their health care provider about masking in counties where the COVID-19 community level is at medium and encourages those who wish to continue wearing a mask to protect themselves and others to do so.

“Moving forward, it is important for each of us to remember that we have colleagues and friends that may be at higher risk for serious illness or live with a family member who is at high risk. We hope we will all be kind and respectful to one another as we navigate this new phase of the pandemic,” Officials with the university said in a press release.

OU officials say high-filtration masks, access to COVID-19 testing and access COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available for all students faculty and staff.