ATHENS, OH (WOWK)—Ohio University announced on Wednesday that the school will launch a new scholarship program for students who wish to attend one of their five regional campuses. It’s called the OHIO Regional Promise for Fall 2022.

President Hugh Sherman said that Pell-eligible first-year students with a minimum 3.0 high school GPA will have the remaining cost of their tuition and mandatory fees covered as they earn their degrees. This is a four-year renewable scholarship.

Those students will also be eligible for a guaranteed One OHIO if they choose to relocate to the Athens campus to finish their degrees.

The university described the One OHIO Scholarship as “an optional, $5,000 renewable scholarship that would replace the OHIO Regional Promise Award for eligible students who begin on a regional campus and, after at least one successful year of study, wish to relocate to Athens to complete their degree.”

Both scholarships require continued consecutive enrollment at Ohio University, excluding summers.

“Ohio University is committed to making the college experience more accessible in every regional campus community we serve through the new OHIO Regional Promise program,” Sherman said. “This new program provides greater access to help our region’s students and families meet their educational goals without incurring unnecessary debt.”

The university says it’s waiving application fees for regional campuses through May 15, 2022.

“We want to ensure that all families in our region, including those who qualify for any level of Pell grant, know that an OHIO education is within their reach,” Executive Dean for Regional Higher Education and Southern Campus Dean Nicole Pennington said. “This award program creates an opportunity for more students to pursue their education close to home, whether completing their degree at a regional campus or getting a strong start toward completing a degree on the Athens campus.”

Those looking to take advantage of the OHIO Regional Promise for Fall 2022 must apply to one of the regional campuses and submit 2022-23 FAFSA results to Ohio University by May 15, 2022.

More information about the scholarship can be found here.