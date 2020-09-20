One Lincoln County middle school will be closed due to staff member testing positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One middle school in Lincoln County will be closed Monday, Sept. 21, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Lincoln County official Facebook page, Guyan Valley Middle in Lincoln County will be closed due to one confirmed positive COVID-19 case among the staff.

Guyan Valley School officials say students may pick up meals at Ranger Elementary from 11 a.m. to Noon or can pick up meals at West Hamlin Elementary from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lincoln County Health officials say there will be a free COVID-19 Testing event at the Lincoln County Health Department on Monday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

