Over 17,000 boxes of food to go home with Kanawha County Students

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Kanawha County Schools will be distributing over 17,000 boxes of food for students this week.

The idea is for the food to feed them over the holiday.After that the school system will be going back to providing daily meals on a bigger scale. It will be similar to what they did at the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday morning a team sorted 3,800 pounds of locally grown potatoes that will feed students for the holiday. Kanawha County Schools Child Nutrition Director Diane Miller said parents should not look at the meals as charity and should use the service if they have a child in school.

“Those students would have the opportunity to eat in the classrooms. We want them to have the opportunity to eat at home,” she said. “It is set up so that every child that is in the school system that wants to have a meal, it is encouraged for you to come out and participate.”

They’ll have 187 school buses going out to deliver boxes on Thursday. To find out more about the feeding program, click here.