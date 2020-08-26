Overcoming obstacles: Marching Huskies relieved to be taking field this fall

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– West Virginia high school marching bands will be performing on the field at football games this fall. After a chorus of complaints echoed from every corner of the Mountain State, Governor Jim Justice reversed the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission’s Ruling, saying he was not consulted.

The Governor’s announcement comes as a big relief to tens of thousands of marching band members across the state who were on the verge of being left out.

“I was hurt because I felt like they were telling us, we weren’t as important as the other sports,” explained Herbert Hoover High School senior, Bailee Weese.”

The piccolo player added, “But then I woke up this morning and I was so relieved. I am so happy because this is what I love to do more than anything.”

The Herbert Hoover Huskies are no stranger to overcoming obstacles since the floods of 2016. The kids still attend classes in portable pods, while the marching band still practices in the empty parking lot outside of the portables.

During Tuesday’s practice, a massive storm blew through Elkview. It didn’t bother the kids, who moved their practice under the cover of the portable classroom, practicing their craft outside in the “hallways” of their make-shift classroom.

“If anything my band kids have learned that life is not fair. It never will be, but its more important about how you react to life,” explained Herbert Hoover Band Director, Meleah Fischer.

“I mean it’s not exactly what I expected,” explained senior Brayden Lipscomb. “But I still get to be with my friends and I still get to play with the family that I made over the last four years.”

