Pandemic changes create speech delays in children

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Officials across the nation are beginning to see an increase in children needing extra help with growth and development.

Now, some officials are crediting these developmental delays to the pandemic.

“There has been an uptick of kids in speech and language therapy. I think just a lack of exposure and a lack of people interacting,” says Ernay Adams, a Clinical Assistant Professor at Marshall University and a Speech-Language Pathologist.

Adams says these effects began as people began to change their daily routines.

“People aren’t leaving their homes the way that they used to. We see that children are not getting that exposure to interact with others and practice using language and socialization strategies with others,” she further explains.

Officials within the K-12 schools say they’re seeing these effects in school-aged students and they’re having to adjust the way they work with them to combat the increase.

“We have some masks with a clear opening, we have a face shield sometimes that we’ll use. We’ve used things on technology such as videos that other people have produced to show mouth movements when they can’t see it on us to provide the safety and the distancing,” says Rebecca Arkell a Speech Language Pathologist with Cabell County Schools.

She says a major issue they noticed is that children who would normally get intervention services through the schools were no longer provided that option when the schools closed.

West Virginia speech and language officials say they’re encouraging parents to continue speaking to their children and increase their time reading to children as a way to help them develop at home.