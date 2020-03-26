PROMISE Scholarship temporarily suspends GPA requirement

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – The West Virginia Education Policy Commission approved a temporary suspension of the PROMISE Scholarship’s required cumulative grade point average.

According to an email sent to scholarship recipients, students’ cumulative GPA will not be a factor in determining eligibility to receive their award for this semester. However, they must still meet all other eligibility criteria, including the credit hour criteria.

“For a student to retain to have the PROMISE award renewed each year, the student must complete and earn a minimum of 30 credit hours for a two-semester award in an academic year,” the email states. “If a student received a single-semester award, the student must complete and earn 15 credit hours during the academic year.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories