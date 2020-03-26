PROMISE Scholarship temporarily suspends GPA requirement

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – The West Virginia Education Policy Commission approved a temporary suspension of the PROMISE Scholarship’s required cumulative grade point average.
According to an email sent to scholarship recipients, students’ cumulative GPA will not be a factor in determining eligibility to receive their award for this semester. However, they must still meet all other eligibility criteria, including the credit hour criteria.
“For a student to retain to have the PROMISE award renewed each year, the student must complete and earn a minimum of 30 credit hours for a two-semester award in an academic year,” the email states. “If a student received a single-semester award, the student must complete and earn 15 credit hours during the academic year.”
