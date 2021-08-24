Putnam County schools are back in session

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — Despite the intense county school board meeting Monday, It was all smiles and cheers the first day of school in Putnam County.

“I’m feeling so excited! Because I’ve been asking my mom when it is time to go back to school,” said Lillian Lantz and Willa Elkins, First Graders at Mountainview Elementary School.

Tuesday was the first day back in the classroom for all schools in the county, which is hoped to look very different from last year’s blended and virtual schooling.

“A lot of them don’t have the experience of school yet. Some of them have been in a private setting for a while. But they transition really quick here and we try to give them the best learning experience they can get,” said Amy Belcher, a Preschool Aid at Mountainview Elementary School.

One way schools plan to do this is with smaller class sizes.

“I think 10 to 12 students in his class for kindergarten, which is super nice for us. We like knowing he has that one-on-one attention he has in a smaller classroom,” said Kimberly Megilose, a parent of students in Putnam County Schools.

One of the biggest changes from last year is that there is no mask mandate for students and staff…only a recommendation, which the majority of students at Mountainview Elementary were not wearing.

“I really don’t have any safety concerns, especially with Putnam county schools. They have been keeping us updated, sending mask updates, what they want for policies, and keeping us updated regularly. We are really excited and not concerned at all,” said Megilose.

Just two Nittany Lions with a Mountain lion 🦁 Happy first day of school Putnam County students✏️📚 @AvaMarieRash @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/ZRz9tO310w — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) August 24, 2021

