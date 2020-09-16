Coronavirus Updates

Putnam County Schools continue remote learning for the week

Education

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Putnam County Schools will continue remote learning for the rest of the week.

Putnam County Schools made the announcement on its website. School officials say the recent change in the County Alert System had changed, placing the county from gold to orange, which they say is trending toward red.

At this time, Mingo County and Fayette County schools that have also changed from gold to orange will continue to do in-person classes for Thursday, Sept. 17.

