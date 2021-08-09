Putnam County Schools will not require masks

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Putnam County Schools updated their “Return to School Guide” for the 2021-2022 school year on August 6.
In addition to addressing other mitigation and prevention strategies when it comes to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the school district said that it would not mandate masking for any of its students. The “Roadmap to Recovery” document then goes on to highlight the CDC’s masking recommendations. The CDC recommends that everyone (vaccinated or not) wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial and high transmission.
A map on the CDC’s website shows which areas are considered to have “substantial” or “high” transmission rates.
Other mitigation and prevention measures included in Putnam County Schools’ guide include:
- Cleaning and disinfection
- Handwashing and respiratory etiquette
- Social distancing to the greatest extent possible
- Contact tracing
They also included a “Student Symptom Checklist,” which states, “If your child exhibits any of the following symptoms, please do not send your child to school.” These symptoms include:
- Temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, shaking with chills or feels feverish
- Sore throat
- Coughing – New uncontrolled cough, cough that causes difficulty breathing (for students with chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline)
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Diarrhea, vomiting or abdominal pain
- New onset of severe headache, especially with fever
- New loss of taste or smell
- Muscle aches or generalized “not feeling well” that is not the child’s normal baseline.
For more information about this upcoming school year, you can read the Putnam County Schools’ “Roadmap to Recovery” below.
