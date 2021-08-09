Putnam County Schools will not require masks

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wear face masks are seated at proper social distancing spacing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As more children go back to the physical classroom, families are expected to spend robustly on a wide range of items, particularly trendy clothing for the critical back-to-school season, according to one key spending measure. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Putnam County Schools updated their “Return to School Guide” for the 2021-2022 school year on August 6.

In addition to addressing other mitigation and prevention strategies when it comes to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the school district said that it would not mandate masking for any of its students. The “Roadmap to Recovery” document then goes on to highlight the CDC’s masking recommendations. The CDC recommends that everyone (vaccinated or not) wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial and high transmission.

A map on the CDC’s website shows which areas are considered to have “substantial” or “high” transmission rates.

Other mitigation and prevention measures included in Putnam County Schools’ guide include:

Cleaning and disinfection

Handwashing and respiratory etiquette

Social distancing to the greatest extent possible

Contact tracing

Mitigation strategies from Putnam County Schools

They also included a “Student Symptom Checklist,” which states, “If your child exhibits any of the following symptoms, please do not send your child to school.” These symptoms include:

Temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, shaking with chills or feels feverish

Sore throat

Coughing – New uncontrolled cough, cough that causes difficulty breathing (for students with chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline)

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Diarrhea, vomiting or abdominal pain

New onset of severe headache, especially with fever

New loss of taste or smell

Muscle aches or generalized “not feeling well” that is not the child’s normal baseline.

For more information about this upcoming school year, you can read the Putnam County Schools’ “Roadmap to Recovery” below.