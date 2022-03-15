HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County residents had a chance to see renderings of new school building projects.

The district held a workshop on Mar. 14 where people could look over the drawings.

A new $17 million Meadows Elementary School will be built on 47 acres of land near Huntington High School about two miles away from its current location. The school will hold 450 students from Pre-K through fifth grade.

The school is scheduled to open in Spring 2024.

The presentation also included renderings of renovations at Huntington High School and Cabell-Midland High School.