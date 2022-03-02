BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – People could soon start to see snakes, venomous creatures and exotic animals while shopping at the Huntington Mall.

That’s because Mountain State Reptile Rescue is officially expanding and opening a reptile house. There will be interactive and educational activities for the whole family. All of the money raised will go toward the group’s rescue operations.

“This obviously is a passion project to expand education into reptiles and amphibians and to continue my teaching into herpetology and science,” said Mountain State Reptile Rescue Owner Andy McKee. “But ultimately this is a community project.”

Mall-goers will be able to meet all sorts of reptile friends at the mall as soon as December.