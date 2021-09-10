Roane County Schools will require masks until Oct. 21

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—On Thursday, the Roane County Board of Education decided to expand its mask requirement from just school buses to all indoor facilities starting Monday, September 12, 2021.

The mask mandate will be re-evaluated on October 21, 2021.

A release on the Roane County Schools website says that Roane County has seen a “40-to-50-fold” increase in COVID-19 cases since mid-July, which was caused, in part, by the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

Other mitigation strategies that the schools will implement include physical distancing, contact tracing, screening testing and vaccinations, air purification, cough/sneeze etiquette, hand washing and sanitization protocols.

A full list of these mitigation strategies can be found on the Roane County Schools website.