Sales Tax Holiday set for this weekend in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Families with kids in elementary through high school will likely spend nearly $850 on school shopping according to the National Retail Federation.

But parents will have a chance to save some money this weekend in West Virginia.

“Mostly backpacks that are really pretty and colorful and markers,” said Freda Reaves about her favorite back-to-school items.

Almost all kids need the essentials.

“Must-haves are notebooks, pens, pencils and binders,” said student Alesa Mikel.

But those items can come with a heavy price tag for parents on a budget.

That is why this weekend in West Virginia there will be a Sales Tax Holiday starting Friday, July 30 at 12 a.m. and going until 11:59 p.m. Monday, August 2.

During the weekend certain items are exempt from sales tax including clothing, school supplies, instruction material, laptops and tablets as well as sports equipment.

There are purchase price limits on certain items.

Students say overall it could help their family stretch every dollar a little more.

“It is a great idea it makes it feel like less of a chore since,” Mikel said. “They are less expensive. It is nice to have for the school year.”

There’s no limit on the amount of the total purchase. The qualification is determined by the individual item.

You can find out more specifics about the weekend and the requirements here.