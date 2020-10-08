School district compiles COVID-19 database

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — This year, parents and kids alike have dealt with a lot of confusing guidelines and color-coding systems with schools changing their methods of teaching due to the pandemic.

However, one district in West Virginia has created an ‘Action Center’ to try to combat the spread of misinformation and confusion.

The front page of the COVID-19 Action Center’s website. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Natalie Wadas)

“A majority of our parents wanted schools open, but of course that is taking on some risk, when you open schools. We want them to be fully informed of the cases that are active. Jedd Flowers, director of communications, Cabell County Schools

Cabell County Schools has created a COVID-19 Action Center—an online database to help parents, students and staff navigate the often confusing color code systems and school protocols, not to mention show where the active cases of coronavirus are in the district.

Descriptions of the color code system for the district on the COVID-19 Action Center’s website. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

The Action Center, located on their website, features updated color code status and case reports, guidance for ill students and staff, and even a place where people can report breaches of protocol and other safety concerns—like people not wearing masks or social distancing—within the schools.

Officials from the district say they put this in place to stay as transparent with their students and families as possible.

“We wanted parents to be fully informed of where we had cases, numbers of students or staff who were quarantined due to those cases, you know, we want to be operating in as transparent a manner as possible. It’s helping us make sure we’re following all the safety protocols we possibly can in order to keep schools open as long as we possibly can.” Jedd Flowers, director of communications, Cabell County Schools

Jedd Flowers, the director of communications for Cabell County Schools, says when people report breached in protocol and safety measures, it helps the district re-evaluate where additional safety training is needed to keep everyone safe.

Flowers also says they have a lot of people who check it daily, and so far it has been successful in keeping the people in the district in the know.

To access the COVID-19 Action Center, visit this website.

