KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Schools (KCS) says students will return to classrooms as normal on Monday.

The school system says all bus service updates were delivered via call system on Sunday afternoon. KCS asks that parents check their voicemails for those messages if they missed the call.

For those who have not received the message, KCS posted on Facebook that both school and bus service will be normal.

The school system says further updates will be communicated as quickly as possible.

Last week, many parents on social media discussed whether or not Kanawha County students would be in class or on remote learning due to recent bus staffing shortages.

