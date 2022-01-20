Senate passes bill to improve Kentucky youth reading levels

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Read to Succeed Act is currently being discussed in the Kentucky Legislature.

Senate Bill 9 (SB 9) aims to increase literacy rates for children within the state.

The bill’s main sponsor, Sen. Steven West (R-Paris), said the specific goal is for Kentucky kids to read above grade level by third grade, which is a key indicator of long-term success in school and is linked to higher graduation rates.

Much of the bill entails consistent and universal assessment of reading levels in order to gauge which students need supplemental help.

According to the Kentucky General Assembly, the bill would “permit a local school district to adopt a common comprehensive reading program for K-3; require all K-3 teachers to be trained in any reading diagnostic assessment and universal screener adopted by a local board; establish requirements for the administration of reading universal screeners by grade-level; define and establish the requirements for a reading improvement plan.”

The bill passed on the Senate floor by a count of 27-7 and now heads to the House.