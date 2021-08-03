Shawnee State appoints Interim Associate Provost

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—Shawnee State University’s Provost Sunil Ahuja announced the appointment of Dr. Christine Raber as the Interim Associate Provost effective August 1 in a press release on Tuesday.

Raber has served several roles at the university and has been part of the faculty since 1994.

“I’m very excited to join Dr. Ahuja and our outstanding team in Academic & Student Affairs in this role,” said Dr. Raber. “During my time at Shawnee State University, I have witnessed tremendous growth in our academic programs and student success. I am honored to contribute to our mission and look forward to supporting our existing academic programs as well as building new offerings to meet the learning and career needs of our students.”

Dr. Raber is said to have played a key role in the development of three Occupational Therapy degree programs as a Professor of Occupational Therapy in the SSU Department of Rehabilitation Sciences. She also worked previously on program accreditation, accessibility on campus, and the Give Back, Go Forward 2.0 initiative.

“In her new role, I am particularly looking forward to working with Christine on the development of new graduate programs and distance learning opportunities campus-wide,” said Provost Ahuja. “Both are significant priorities for the institution and cornerstones of the new Shawnee at 40 strategic plan.”