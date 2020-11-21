Coronavirus Updates

Six counties in the red on WVDE School Alert Map

by: Ashley Haycraft

Photo Courtesy: The West Virginia Department of Education

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Six counties are in red on today’s West Virginia Department of Education School Alert map.

As of Saturday, Nov. 21, Berkeley, Hardy, Jackson, Marshall, Mineral, and Wood counties are in red. 

13 counties are in orange, including Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Hampshire, Hancock, Jefferson, Mason, Ohio, Putnam, Ritchie, Wayne, Wirt and Wyoming counties.

12 counties are in gold this week. Barbour, Clay, Harrison, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Preston, Upshur and Wetzel.

The 14 counties in yellow are Calhoun, Fayette, Grant, Greenbrier, Logan, Marion, McDowell, Mercer, Monongalia, Pleasants, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, and Tyler counties.

10 counties in green this week include Braxton, Doddridge, Gilmer, Lewis, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Roane, Summers, Tucker, and Webster counties.

A new feature comes with today’s School Alert System map. On the map, there is an asterisk (*) on counties that have moved completely to remote learning. These counties do not have to be in red or orange to make the decision. Today the counties who are doing remote learning according to the School Alert Map are:

  • Clay
  • Grant
  • Hampshire
  • Nicholas
  • Upshur
  • Wetzel

