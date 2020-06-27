SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – South Charleston High School held their graduation ceremony Friday, June 26th at Laidley Field.
This was the last of eight Kanawha County schools’ graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 held this week.
Congratulations to all seniors. We at WOWK wish you the best.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Library: Please stop microwaving our books to kill COVID-19
- South Charleston High School holds 2020 graduation
- Former postal worker gets 3 years in prison for drug trafficking at post office
- NBA releases schedule for season restart
- Cast your vote: All-Mountaineer Tight End/Fullback
- Mountain lion found hiding in crawl space of home
- One person dead after being struck by train
- OSHP starts process of outfitting troopers with body cameras
- Mountain State confirms new COVID-related death, over 2,000 recovered
- Local raceway opening ‘fuels’ fans with excitement!