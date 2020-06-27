South Charleston High School holds 2020 graduation

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – South Charleston High School held their graduation ceremony Friday, June 26th at Laidley Field.

This was the last of eight Kanawha County schools’ graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 held this week.

Congratulations to all seniors. We at WOWK wish you the best.

