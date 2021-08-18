Southern to pay off 70 students’ account balances

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College announced on Wednesday that the school would use $47,441.23 from the CARES Act: Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to pay off account balances of 70 students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college will pay off tuition, debts and fees incurred between March 2020 and this year’s summer semester.

“We certainly do not want an unpaid balance owed to Southern during these difficult times to be a reason that someone chooses not to continue with their education,” said Southern President Dr. Pamela Alderman.