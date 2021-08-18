Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

Southern to pay off 70 students’ account balances

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College announced on Wednesday that the school would use $47,441.23 from the CARES Act: Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to pay off account balances of 70 students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college will pay off tuition, debts and fees incurred between March 2020 and this year’s summer semester.

“We certainly do not want an unpaid balance owed to Southern during these difficult times to be a reason that someone chooses not to continue with their education,” said Southern President Dr. Pamela Alderman.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS