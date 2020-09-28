Staff member at West Milford Elementary tests positive for COVID-19; school to remain open

WEST MILFORD, WV (WBOY) – A staff member at West Milford Elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release issued by Harrison County Schools on Monday, Sept 28.

According to the Harrison County School District Facebook page just after 11 a.m. on Monday, stated that while working with the local health department, Harrison County Schools have confirmed one positive COVID-19 case in a staff member at the elementary school.

The release stated that after conducting the necessary contact tracing and investigation, it was determined that the school will remain open. A full epidemiological investigation, contact tracing and deep cleaning will be conducted.

The release stated that in accordance with privacy laws, information specific to these cases will not be released publicly. However, details are being made available to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally.

