Students and staff headed back to school as COVID numbers rise

CHESAPEAKE, OHIO (WOWK) – It was a rough year last year for schools across the nation as they had to shut down and adjust to online learning.

This year, with less than three weeks until school is back in session, Chesapeake High School is gearing up for the new school year and is ready to return to in-person learning five days a week.

Masks will be optional for both students and staff. However, as COVID numbers continue to rise, concerns and uncertainty grow with it.

“We’re playing it day by day, hour by hour,” said Chesapeake Union Village School District Superintendent, Doug Hale. “We’ll follow the guidelines that our health department suggests, our governor or CDC, but you know at this time out masks are going to be optional,”

Hale said last year’s adversity with COVID-19 has prepared the district for the upcoming school year.

“If something would happen this year, where COVID cases rose to the point where we had to shut down and go full remote, we can quickly go into that and transition into that program as well,” said Hale.

School is session starting August 18th, and staff and students said they are excited to be back in person and have already started participating in sports and extracurricular activities.



Hale said Chesapeake Schools will still be taking precautions, with temperature checks, social distancing and sanitizing.

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!