Students get back to class in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kids are heading back to school all across our region, and the same is true of Cabell County Schools Wednesday.

School is back in session here in Cabell County! 📚🐛 More on what parents, teachers, and students have to say tonight on @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/vZ2NL41Igb — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) August 18, 2021

School administrators and parents say they are excited to get kids back into the classroom again to give students the full in-person learning experience again.

Spirits are running high at Meadows Elementary School.

“There’s always that nervous—I think it’s nervous excitement—because the unknown is always kind of a fearful thing. Not knowing what it’s gonna be like, so once you get to take that first step and you go back into the classroom and once you see the kids it’s like that calmness comes over you,” says Amy Maynard, principal of Meadows Elementary School.

It’s the first day of school there, and for some students, it’s the first time being in a school where pandemic restrictions have been slightly loosened.

“We are very excited, are you excited, Max? Yeah, we’re happy to be back, we absolutely adore Meadows. This will be his first actual year of school in person. I feel really safe with all the measures they put in place. I read over everything that they’re doing, and I feel confident that the kids are safe in school,” says Tiffany Barbera, whose son Max is attending Meadows Elementary School.

So, what are some of those precautions being followed?

“When they come in, they go directly to their classrooms. We’re not having the students gather in any common places or anything. We also have a COVID custodian to continue spraying every so often,” Maynard says.

Maynard also says masks are recommended, although it’s up to the students and parents whether they are to wear them.

Other precautions include restroom signs to keep minimal amounts of students in them at one time. Desk shields are used at lunch, and for those in classrooms who want them.

Even though some things may look a bit different—teachers, parents, and students say they’re just excited to be back in the classroom.

“…’Cause nothing can replace that connection, that personal connection that you build and that relationship by being in the classroom,” Maynard says.

“I was a little nervous because I didn’t know what was going to happen or anything. I think it feels fun and exciting, yeah,” says Reese Citti, a fifth-grade student at Meadows Elementary School.

As far as what teachers say the goal is for this school year:

“Just that we can make it through with everyone staying as healthy and happy as possible,” says Charity Baker, art teacher at Meadows Elementary School.

Administrators say they have a nurse on staff and a quarantine space available in the school and will be educating students about good hygiene to help keep everyone safe this year as well.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news