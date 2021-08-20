Students react to new Kanawha County Schools mask mandate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Walking into school Friday morning looked a bit different for many students in Kanawha County.

“It was kind of weird because I could see my teacher’s faces again which we haven’t seen in a year. And then a week later we have to put them back on,” said Cendra Frazier, a 9th grader at George Washington High School.

The Kanawha County Board decided Wednesday that all Pre-K through 12th-grade students, faculty, staff, and school visitors are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Everyone is required to wear a mask while inside the school. This does include physical education classes while inside of the gym, but while in lunch break they can take off their mask when sitting at the table.

Many students say they are already used to this from the previous school year.

“I think it’s probably safest to put them back on because not everyone is vaccinated,” said Frazier.

This is what grades pre-k through fifth in the county have been following since the start of the school year. The board made the original mask decision for lower schools because no vaccines are available for that age group.

“It’s safer but I feel like if everyone got vaccinated before, then we wouldn’t have to do all of this,” said Savannah Grant.

