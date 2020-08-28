Summer food programs to end for one WV county; new school program set to begin

Bags of school lunches are ready for grab-and-go during the coronavirus, March 16, 2020 (KOIN)

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – As Cabell County Schools are wrapping up its Summer Food Service Program, the district will be transitioning to its 2020-2021 school year meal program.

Cabell County schools say the Summer food program will end on Friday, Aug. 28 at the Grab-N-Go meal sites. Since classes were moved to all-remote in March, the district has distributed approximately 1,085,791 meals.

According to Cabell County Schools, the new school year meal program will be an online meal ordering system used to assist schools with meal distribution.

County school officials say all parents should place four-day meal pack orders by Sept. 1 at 12 p.m. The Four-day meal packs will be ready for pick up at school locations by Friday, Sept. 4 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM. for the first week of classes regardless if the student will be learning in person or virtually.

School officials say parents will need their student identification number to place an order. These can be found on your student’s report card. If you cannot find it, please contact your school.

You can visit the district website and look for the “Student Meal Request Form” link in the center of the page, You can also find the link under the “Students and Families” section of the website.

Cabell county schools say for week 2 and for the rest of the fall semester, meals will be provided for Virtual Learning students weekly. Parents should place their online orders for the next week’s multi-day meal packs each Friday by 12:00 PM. School officials say students who are doing both in-person and virtual learning will not have to place orders online.

Meals will be provided weekly for students, but will have to meals sent home on certain days.

Students with last names beginning with the letters A-K, meals will be sent home on Tuesdays.



Students with last names beginning with the letters, L-Z meals will be sent home on Friday.

