The demand for tutors rises in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia schools are scheduled to open on Tuesday and the demand for tutoring has increased dramatically but the amount of reputable, available tutors doesn’t meet the demand in the Capital City.

For families who selected virtual learning may feel the overwhelming responsibility of holding their kids accountable academically.

Krista Green who is the mother of two boys that attend Kanawha County schools. She said she doesn’t have the time to make sure her kids are on top of their schoolwork and feels she’s not equipped to help.

“We carry the one in this house, so I’m very concerned about messing up his education because I learned it differently.”

She sought out Jamie Dickenson who has been tutoring and helping students prepare for the SAT and ACT for over 20 years.

Dickenson’s phone has been ringing off the hook for the last several weeks by parents seeking tutoring help, but she doesn’t have enough tutors to tutor everyone.

“I posted a job for tutors, I got 118 applications that I sifted through and out of that I found two, that I wanted to interview,” said Dickenson.

She said it’s hard to come by vetted tutors who kids can relate to and who can create a comfortable, safe and fun learning environment.

“This age of parents are so nervous about leaving their kids with a babysitter, that same anxiety with a tutor, because then you have a whole education component,” said Dickenson.

She advises parents seeking tutor help to go through a tutoring service or call your school for recommendations.

Dickenson is currently offering virtual tutoring by session appointments for students.

